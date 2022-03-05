George Soros / IMAGE: BBC Stories via YouTube ( Tony Sifert , Headline USA ) A George Soros -linked and Mark Zuckerberg -funded operative controlled the 2020 election in Green Bay using a secret Wi-Fi connection at a Wisconsin hotel, according to Emerald Robinson. Robinson analyzed the Wisconsin Special Counsel Mike Gableman’s recently-released investigative report on the Wisconsin Elections System and discovered that the name Michael Spitzer Rubenstein , a “grant mentor” associated with the George Soros-backed Center for Tech and Civic Life kept appearing. “One guy hidden at the Grand Hyatt Hotel controlled Green Bay’s election from his room?” Robinson wrote. “Why was a lawyer from Brooklyn in control of an election in Wisconsin?” The elections report found that Rubenstein, a former Democrat operative and employee the Zuckerberg-funded National Vote at Home Institute , had practiced “the most aggressive and egregious usurpation of election administration” after coordinating with staff at Hyatt Regency and KI Convention Center to set up a hidden Wi-Fi network that was not password-protected. “The OSC learned that all machines in Green Bay were ESS machines and were connected to a secret, hidden Wi-Fi access point at the Grand Hyatt hotel, which was the location used by the City […]

