Dr. Anthony Fauci, right, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Dr. Anthony Fauci emerged from his apparent State of the Union isolation long enough to spread vaccine misinformation on a podcast called Woke AF, which stands for Woke “as fuck.” The podcast host, Danielle Moodie, asked the disgraced Fauci, “What do you say to the parents of children under the age of five, [who] aren’t able to get vaccinated, who, at this time, still feel like they are in a vulnerable spot because their children are not covered [vaccinated]?” In response, Fauci went the full anti-science-misinformation route…. Here’s his full answer [emphasis added throughout]: That’s an excellent question that so many parents are asking with children in that age group. And the answer to that is to do what you can to surround your children with people who are vaccinated and boosted. And when you’re in a vulnerable situation, to wear a mask. We’re trying now to get to a point where we don’t need to have masks on children. But we want to […]

Read the whole story at www.breitbart.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn