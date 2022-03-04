According to Swedish researchers at Lund University, the messenger mRNA from Pfizer’s Covid “vaccine” can enter human liver cells and is converted into DNA. It’s precisely what health experts and fact-checkers said for more than a year could not occur.
The mRNA is converted to DNA as early as six hours after exposure to the vaccine.
According to the study published in the journal current issue of Molecular Biology , researchers found that when the mRNA “vaccine” enters the human liver cells, it triggers the cell’s DNA, which is inside the nucleus, to increase the production of the LINE-1 gene expression to make mRNA.
The vaccine penetrates the cell nucleus, something the CDC claims would not happen. “The genetic material mRNA vaccines transfer never makes it to the nucleus of your cells,” the agency writes on its website .
This is the first time researchers have demonstrated in vitro – in a petri dish – that an mRNA vaccine is converted into DNA in a human liver cell line. Experts and fact-checkers have argued for over a year that this was impossible.
The CDC assures Americans that the mRNA and the spike protein it produces in Covid vaccines to create an immune response “don’t […]
