Late Thursday night, Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz responded to Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) call earlier in the evening to assassinate Russia President Vladimir Putin. Cruz Retweeted Graham’s original tweet and wrote, “This is an exceptionally bad idea. Use massive economic sanctions; BOYCOTT Russian oil & gas; and provide military aid so the Ukrainians can defend themselves. But we should not be calling for the assassination of heads of state.” Graham had tweeted and told Sean Hannity on Fox News that the assassination of Vladimir Putin is “the only way” that the war between Russia and Ukraine will end. “Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country – and the world – a great service,” Graham said to Hannity and in a tweet on Thursday. Adding, “The only people who can fix this are the Russian people. Easy to say, hard to do. Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in […]

