Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy turned down an offer from the United States to evacuate Kyiv, the capital city, the Associated Press reported late Friday. AP reporter James La Porta said Ukraine's president decided to stay in Kyiv and fight alongside his fellow countrymen. "The fight is here' I need ammunition, not a ride," the president reportedly told American officials. Zelenskyy has been spotted around the city wearing body armor and a helmet.God bless this man has he demonstrates true character and courage in the face of death. So much respect for @ZelenskyyUa . Praying for you, sir, and may God bless you. pic.twitter.com/6X4JaSp7xg — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) February 26, 2022 New @AP reporting tonight: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was asked to evacuate Kyiv at the behest of the U.S. government but turned down the offer. An American official tells me Zelenskyy said, "The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride." pic.twitter.com/oSpa1vdX29 — James […]

Read the whole story at www.toddstarnes.com

