Joe Biden President Joe Biden left the White House on Friday to return home to Delaware, despite Russia’s increasingly violent attack on Ukraine.
The president’s trip home risks the optics of his being away from the White House if Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv falls to the Russians.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden left for Delaware because he wanted to attend a funeral service for the mother of the president’s daughter-in-law, Hallie Biden, the widow of his son Beau Biden. He plans to remain at home for the rest of the weekend.
United States intelligence officials warned Friday that Kyiv could fall within the next few days. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to stay in the city and continue resisting the Russians.
“We’re all here. Our military is here. Citizens in society are here. We’re all here defending our independence, our country, and it will stay this way,” he said in a video he recorded and published online. He recorded a video on Bankova Street along with other statesmen of #Ukraine . Thus, he refuted the misinformation of Russian propagandists about his alleged escape from the city. pic.twitter.com/py587WDK8Q — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 25, 2022 Biden frequently enjoys spending time away […]
Read the whole story at www.breitbart.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker
Sarah getting Paid up to $18953 in the week, working on-line at home. I’m full time Student. I shocked Qnb when my sister’s told me about her check that was $97k. It’s very easy to do. everybody will get this job.Go to home media tab for
additional details…… http://smartcash244.blogspot.com