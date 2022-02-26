Joe Biden President Joe Biden left the White House on Friday to return home to Delaware, despite Russia’s increasingly violent attack on Ukraine.

The president’s trip home risks the optics of his being away from the White House if Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv falls to the Russians.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden left for Delaware because he wanted to attend a funeral service for the mother of the president’s daughter-in-law, Hallie Biden, the widow of his son Beau Biden. He plans to remain at home for the rest of the weekend.

United States intelligence officials warned Friday that Kyiv could fall within the next few days. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to stay in the city and continue resisting the Russians.

“We’re all here. Our military is here. Citizens in society are here. We’re all here defending our independence, our country, and it will stay this way,” he said in a video he recorded and published online. He recorded a video on Bankova Street along with other statesmen of #Ukraine . Thus, he refuted the misinformation of Russian propagandists about his alleged escape from the city. pic.twitter.com/py587WDK8Q — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 25, 2022 Biden frequently enjoys spending time away […]