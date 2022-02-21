Within the book of instructions for the ideological Chicago crew (Alinsky peeps), there are chapters on how to create off-ramps to cloud their agenda. If they need a bigger cloud, they create a bigger crisis. The crisis then becomes the cover, the justification to explain the outcomes of their agenda. In the latest example, the White House is shifting blame for the collapsing economy, surging oil prices, massive gas price increases and overall U.S. inflation. The manufactured crisis in Ukraine then takes on a geopolitical angle and a domestic angle. The prior rate of inflation is now being blamed on Russia-Ukraine. It is not coincidental that ABC (think George Stephanopolous) takes the lead in helping to push this narrative as a cover story for the problems in the economy that are specifically driven by U.S. energy policy (chasing Green New Deal objectives), environmental policy, regulatory policy and massive spending. The politics are to blame for the inflation, so it is the deployment of politics used to create the cover. WATCH: The manufactured Russia-Ukraine crisis now becomes the cover story for why the U.S. economy is collapsing. The pain being felt by middle class, blue-collar workers is now shifted to be an outcome […]

Read the whole story at theconservativetreehouse.com

