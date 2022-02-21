Ghislaine Maxwell’s family is now concerned for her safety after a man who was known as Jeffrey Epstein’s pimp, was found dead in his prison cell of what has been called a suicide.
It is alleged that Maxwell, who was convicted of sex trafficking last year, introduced the deceased fashion designer, Jean-Luc Brunel , to Epstein, The New York Post reported .
“It’s really shocking,” Ian Maxwell, a sibling of Ghislaine, said to The Post. “Another death by hanging in a high-security prison. My reaction is one of total shock and bewilderment.”
He said that her family “fears for her safety” after the deaths of Epstein and Brunel.
“Despite the psychiatrist advising to the contrary, she was deemed a suicide risk and they are continuing to wake her up every 15 minutes in the night. It’s a complete violation of prisoner rights and human rights,” he said of her treatment in prison.
Maxwell insisted his younger sister is not suicidal, and said that it was “ironic” that Epstein and Brunel who died of apparent suicides were not on suicide watches in their respective prisons. Epstein had been taken off suicide watch shortly before his death in August, 2019.Last month, Ghislaine Maxwell, 60, officially requested […]
