Singer Justin Bieber has tested positive for Covid-19. According to the Page Six:

The singer, 27, found out he contracted the coronavirus on Saturday but “thankfully is feeling OK,” his rep told TMZ. According to the outlet, Bieber also had to cancel his scheduled show at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday. The show has been rescheduled for the summer.

Bieber is supposed to perform two more shows this upcoming week – in Arizona on Tuesday and California on Thursday – but no word yet on whether those will also be postponed. A rep for the singer did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

News of Bieber’s COVID-19 diagnosis comes one week after he performed to a packed crowd at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif., for the h.wood Group and Revolve’s “Homecoming Weekend” pre-Super Bowl party.

Corporate media outlets have been mum on his vaccine status, but we know two things for sure. He attended the Super Bowl event that required either proof of vaccine or a negative test. But perhaps the biggest evidence that he’s vaccinated is that he has urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to fund a group that promotes universal vaccinations. It wouldn’t make sense for him to push to vaccinate everyone else while being unvaxxed himself.

For now, we’ll stick with what we know and call him a vaxx-nanny. But it seems almost certain that the young singer is jabbed, bringing the total number of “rare” breakthrough cases to somewhere north of a gazillion.

