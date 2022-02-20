“…the FBI didn’t plan and carry out the January 6 attack, wearing masks doesn’t give you Covid, public health measures are not a secret effort to displace the white race…” – DHS Office of Intelligence and Analysis Leader John Cohen A high-ranking intelligence “expert” for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) mocks “conspiracy theorists”, claims Texas terrorist Malik Faisal Akram was an “anti-vaxxer” admired by “white supremacists”, and says “anti-government groups” in America support the Taliban. George Washington University’s highly partisan, January 6th – obsessed “Program on Extremism” hosted the discussion on February 15, 2022 with the DHS Office of Intelligence and Analysis Leader John Cohen to discuss the absurd National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) bulletin published earlier this month. The event , moderated by Deputy Director of the Program on Extremism Seamus Hughes, was in response to the bulletin dated February 7, 2022, which warned citizens in part of the threat of violence precipitated by “misinformation,” “disinformation,” and the latest: “ malinformation “, which the acronym-loving federal government refers to as (MDM). Questions about Coronavirus Measures and Election Fraud Could Lead to Violence The unacceptable opinions domestic terrorists use to “sow discord and undermine public trust in government institutions” include concerns […]

Read the whole story at rairfoundation.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn