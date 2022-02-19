President Trump gestures to supporters at end of campaign rally in Butler, PA, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor On Thursday the fake news mainstream media claimed documents retrieved by the National Archives at President Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago included classified information . This appears to be the latest fake news media scandal promoted by the regime’s news services to target President Trump. On Friday night President Trump responded to the National Archives. Via Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington . TRENDING: CRACKDOWN RAMPS UP: Ottawa Police Clash with Truckers As They Make Mass Arrests – Begin Smashing Windows to Forcefully Remove Protesters from Vehicles – (VIDEO) President Trump: “The National Archives did not “find” anything, they were given, upon request, Presidential Records in an ordinary and routine process to ensure the preservation of my legacy and in accordance with the Presidential Records Act. If this was anyone but “Trump,” there would be no story here. Instead, the Democrats are in search of their next Scam. The Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax turned out to be a Democrat inspired fake story to help Crooked Hillary Clinton. Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and so much more, has all been a Hoax. The Fake News is […]

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

