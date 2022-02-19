Joe Biden informed Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi that he intends to extend the federal National Emergency declaration beyond its termination date in March. [ STATUTE HERE ] By statute the State of a National Emergency expires one year after initial declaration. That meant the COVID National Emergency declaration was scheduled to end March 1st. However, the statute allows the extension if the executive office informs the legislative branch within the 90-day window prior to expiration.
Biden informed Nancy Pelosi today of his intent to extend the National Emergency. Both the House and Senate will now have to schedule a vote to support the extension [ SEE HERE ]:
WHITE HOUSE – Section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)) provides for the automatic termination of a national emergency unless, within 90 days prior to the anniversary date of its declaration, the President publishes in the Federal Register and transmits to the Congress a notice stating that the emergency is to continue in effect beyond the anniversary date.
In accordance with this provision, I have sent to the Federal Register for publication the enclosed notice stating that the national emergency declared in Proclamation 9994 of March […]
