The mostly peaceful protesters at the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, are still being investigated and persecuted to this day. We’ve covered the unfair and overblown treatment our government has deployed on these people, many of whom are now political prisoners.

The same thing appears to be happening in Canada as interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell has promised investigations of Freedom Convoy participants “will go on for months to come.”

“If you are involved in this protest, we will actively look to identify you and follow up with financial sanctions and criminal charges,” Bell said.

“This investigation will go on for months to come; it has many, many different streams both from a federal financial level, from a provincial licensing level, from a Criminal Code level, from a municipal breach of court order, breach of court injunction level.”

That sure sounds a lot like the draconian statements by our FBI in the weeks following the January 6 event. Here’s the clip:

WOW – Ottawa Police Chief: "If you are involved in this protest, we will actively look to identify you and follow up with financial sanctions and criminal charges. Absolutely. This investigation will go on for months to come." This is insane. pic.twitter.com/LUxWGWldQK — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 19, 2022

Twitter conservatives spoke out immediately.

This is what life is like under a dictatorship, now it’s life in Canada 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/4ppbrDtEpT — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) February 19, 2022

Ottawa Police Chief would not answer whether the excessive force seen during the protest by police is justified. pic.twitter.com/dl1BJgjBYy — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 19, 2022

This is Canada’s January 6-style witch hunt. Freedom and democracy crumbling in North America. Yay me!! — Lucifer Beelzebub (@LuciferTweet) February 19, 2022

Ottawa police chief promises to hunt down and destroy truckers. If they leave now, huge mistake. “Hang together or be hanged separately.” pic.twitter.com/AEaD8EayU3 — Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 19, 2022

Ottawa Police Chief says even if protesters “retreat and go home”, they’ll be hunted and punished. Meaning they have ZERO incentive to leave. Because cowering won’t save them. pic.twitter.com/NkPJOQZvGE — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) February 19, 2022

At this point, there is absolutely no reason for the protests to end. They’re already coming after those who were there. Why? Because the thought of ending a useless, draconian vaccine mandate would be admitting the politicians were wrong.

