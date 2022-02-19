There’s a mental disorder called “Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy” in which a caregiver, such as a parent, fakes illness in others so they can be treated even when they’re not sick. I’ve heard this term used to reference people like Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates, but on a national and global scale. They seem to want millions or even billions of people to turn to them for care for a disease they manufacture.

But that’s not really a fair assessment. Fauci may be a narcissist and Gates may be a sociopath, but neither is in it just for the glory. They’re both part of a globalist plan of death and enslavement, if conspiracy theorists are to be believed. I tend to believe them, and that bodes ill when we consider statements Gates made this weekend.

According to CNBC [emphasis mine]:

Bill Gates said Friday that the risks of severe disease from Covid-19 have “dramatically reduced” but another pandemic is all but certain.

Speaking to CNBC’s Hadley Gamble at Germany’s annual Munich Security Conference, Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said that a potential new pandemic would likely stem from a different pathogen to that of the coronavirus family.

But he added that advances in medical technology should help the world do a better job of fighting it — if investments are made now.

“We’ll have another pandemic. It will be a different pathogen next time,” Gates said.

Two years into the coronavirus pandemic, Gates said the worst effects have faded as huge swathes of the global population have gained some level of immunity. Its severity has also waned with the latest omicron variant.

The first part of his quote is innocuous in isolation. Anyone can make a blanket statement at any point in history while alluding to a future pandemic. There will always be a future pandemic until the end of the world. But when in context with the second part of his statement, it’s an ominous warning from a man who likes to seem prophetic.

How could he possibly know the next pandemic will not be a coronavirus? He didn’t say “might” or “could be.” He said, “It will be a different pathogen next time.”

Knowing Gates as I do from years of research, we cannot blow this off as the ramblings of a silly man. He’s a eugenicist and a globalist. He has openly declared the “need” for world depopulation. He has said on multiple occasions that vaccines are the pathway to reducing this population, and despite having zero education in healthcare, he’s been vaunted as being a leader in the inoculation industry.

He knows something. He may even be planning something. And whatever it is, it’s not going to be a good thing for the people of this world. Eugenics-obsessed globalist elites like Bill Gates are demonic in nature.

One Sick Day Proves We Need More Voices in Truthful Media On October 19, I was sick. It crossed my mind that I had finally gotten the ‘rona, but my wife’s cream of chicken soup and a few extra hours of sleep into mid-afternoon had be back up and running after a sleepless night before. When I finally stumbled over to my computer in the evening, I was met with a deluge of concern from readers. They asked what had happened as only one article had been posted that day. Generally, we post between 10-20 daily between all of the sites, not included curated and aggregated content. Seeing that we’d only posted my super-early morning article before taking the rest of the day off had readers assuming the worst. We have a wonderful and talented group of writers who volunteer their time for the sites and their readers. Sharing their amazing perspectives has always been a blessing to us because we cannot afford to hire anyone at this time. But having great writers is meaningless if we don’t have great editors, or at least one additional. My wife helps me read and edit stories from time to time, but I’m a one-man show when it comes to getting the stories posted. Whenever I highlight our desperate need for donations, I note that we do not receive money from Google ads even though most in conservative media are beholden. I often ambiguously note that the money donated will help us grow. Today, I’m highlighting a specific need. We must get an editor to help take some of the load and to expand on our mission of spreading the truth to the world. One sick day proved that. The great news is that there is no shortage of people who CAN help. I am emailed variations of resumes every week by people who are much smarter than I am. As much as I’d love to hire some of them, we simply cannot. That takes money and as blessed as we’ve been to receive donations and collect ad money (though not from Google or Facebook), we have still fallen short. Those who have the means, PLEASE consider donating. We have the standard Giving Fuel option and people can donate through PayPal. We are also diving into what we believe is extremely disruptive technology at LetsGo.finance, the world’s first major donation portal for crypto. I’ll be talking a lot more about them in the near future. Those who prefer Bitcoin can send to my address here: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 We can get the voices out there and we’re willing to shine a spotlight on new talent. We just need the resources to make it happen. If you can help, we would be extremely grateful. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker