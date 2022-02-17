One of the biggest problems facing our country is a corporate media industrial complex that reports what they want to believe. We often rail on them for lying, but sometimes it’s their internal biases that get the best of them. They WANTED Russiagate to be true so they ran with it even if common sense told them there was no pee tape floating around in Moscow. Their WANT Hillarygate to be false so they’re not reporting on it despite the evidence coming from Special Counsel John Durham.

They’re victims of their own ignorance, and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell took advantage of that.

He has been trying to get free pillows to the many truckers participating in the Freedom Convoy in Canada, but his shipments have been stopped at the border by the draconian government. The Daily Beast reached out to him for comment. Despite knowing that their reporting would be the standard far-left dribble, he decided to give them a comment. It was so over-the-top outrageous that it was clearly satire, but they printed it anyway:

After his initial Tuesday shipment of MyPillow products was denied entry into Canada, Mike Lindell now has a backup plan to get free pillows to Canadian truckers: drop them from the sky via a helicopter. The pillow maven told The Daily Beast late Wednesday night that he intends to drop his pillows into Canada from a helicopter “with little parachutes” attached. “We need to get the MyPillows to the people!” he continued. The 2020 election dead-ender further made it a point to ensure The Daily Beast noted in this report that the pillows will have “little parachutes,” adding, “make sure you put that part in, or it could be dangerous.” Asked where exactly he intended to drop the pillows, he said, “I can not give the location out, and it is no joke! I just confirmed with them [the helicopter company], and yes, this is the plan. We have the helicopter confirmed, but we are moving the time up to 11 am.” The Daily Beast could not reach the Canada Border Services Agency for comment late Wednesday night.

The saddest part isn’t that the journalist fell for the ruse, as it seems by the wording that he was skeptical. The truly sad part is that many radical progressive readers of the hyper-leftist publication will believe it. They WANT to believe that Lindell would attach little parachutes to his pillows to get them to the truckers. Common sense goes out the door when leftists get a hold of a nugget they can rail against regardless of how clearly satirical it was.

The more outrageous the statement, the more likely it is that the left will believe it, especially about conservatives. That’s how The Big Lie works, especially on the gullible.

