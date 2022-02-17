<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

To say our nation is in a state of crisis is like saying the sky is blue. Everyone knows it even if some try to excuse away the multiple challenges we face. I’ve said for months that the various crises before us are not being properly addressed by Democrats while most Republican lawmakers do little to counter them.

In such a time as this, we need strong leaders who are willing to do what is necessary to empower the people and take on our challenges boldly. We had such a leader in President Donald Trump, but his leadership was curtailed by forces who hate America. The 2020 election was stolen, a fact that is becoming more evidence with every passing day.

His absence has created a vacuum that has allowed the GOP Establishment to gain back some of the traction they lost after the 2016 election. With the upcoming elections, they are doing everything within their power and with the help of their peers on the left to prevent America First patriots from winning. This is my biggest electoral concern; even more so than defeating Democrats in November, we need conservative to defeat RINOs in the primaries.

But we don’t just need conservatives in general. We need patriots who are “based” — a slang term that means courageous and unique or not caring what others think — in order to counter the cringe aspects of radical progressivism that is installing Neo-Marxists beliefs in leftists across the country. President Trump was “based.” A handful of Republican politicians in office today are “based,” including Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rand Paul, Paul Gosar, and Greg Gianforte. It will take people who have the desire and skill to get the job done if we’re to continue to be a free nation.

One such “based” Republican running for office today is Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. The former newscaster left the media because she grew tired of the propaganda and gaslighting in the industry. The rise of fake news media has become one of the crises we’re facing as a nation. Lake decided she could no longer work for those who are part of the problem. She decided to become part of the solution.

On the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel, I had the pleasure of interviewing her on an assortment of topics. It was enthralling to hear such a fresh perspective just as it was refreshing to hear honest perspective coming from a candidates mouth. All too often political candidates pussyfoot around controversial topics. Lake answered directly and with conviction. Like President Trump, she is “based.”

A topic that is extremely important to Arizonans and that has become a national crisis under the Biden regime is our open border. Human and drug trafficking at the border are stealing our sovereignty and killing Americans, and the Biden regime has not only allowed it but encouraged it. I asked Lake what she could do as Governor to address DC overreach and her answer was incredible:

“Well, we need to remember, we need to start remembering that we are sovereign. We’re not serfs of the federal government. The states created the federal government, not the other way around. And I’m gonna go mano a mano with Joe Biden and his regime as you called it. He’s completely dropped the ball. They’ve forgone their constitutional rights to protect us and obligations, I should say, to protect us here in Arizona.

“The Guarantee Clause — Section Four, Article Four of the U.S. Constitution — requires that they protect us from invasion at our border. They have not done that. We are being invaded in Arizona. We have criminals coming across. We’ve got human smuggling, child trafficking, intense drug trafficking of fentanyl, which is coming over from China, by the way, up through Mexico, into Arizona and that all points beyond Arizona.

“And that’s why my very first policy was the Defend Arizona policy. We are going to defend our state and defend this country here in Arizona. We need someone, you’re right, who’s tough and is not afraid of the federal Government. They’ve dropped the ball and the U.S. Constitution provides a remedy in Article One, Section 10.

“We will protect our border. We’ll try to get other states to help us so that we don’t have to carry all the burden and I think there are other states who would be willing to form a compact with us and provide us some of their resources. We’re going to finish Trump’s wall. Absolutely. And we’re going to use the materials they abandoned at the border.”

Invoking Article One, Section Ten is an interesting play as it allows for states to enter into a compact with other states with the consent of the federal government if that state is invaded. Right now, Arizona is being invaded along with every border state in the nation, and this invasion has been distributed to other states across the country. Based on the Constitution and the current situation, Lake’s bold move would be legal and necessary.

It was in her next statements that she declared the resolve necessary to fight back against the forces perpetrating the invasion, specifically the drug smugglers who are poisoning our citizens with Chinese fentanyl.

“And we’re going to copy our Israeli friends with how they handle the Hamas tunnels. We’re going to blow up these tunnels that are underneath the border wall, trafficking drugs. And I don’t care if there’s a drug trafficker in the tunnel when we take it down, because this is outrageous that we have sat here for a full year under Joe Biden and our governor sitting back barely doing anything except writing mean letters.

“We need to start doing something about the border. We’re got fentanyl coming in, poisoning our communities, poisoning our children and we’ve had it. And the fact that we’ve just sat around and maybe sent a couple of guard members down there, we need to start empowering our guard members to arrest people and send them back across the border.

“I don’t care if Joe Biden gets upset. I don’t care if the federal government comes at us. I’m ready for that challenge because it’s written in the U.S. Constitution what we’re supposed to do, and let’s take it to the Supreme Court. That’s what I’m willing to do. And we will continue to protect our border while we work through the court system.”

I have no qualms with bringing on candidates that I support and endorsing them. We live in a society in which biased journalism is a plague, but the intense levels of leftwing bias cannot be fought by the impartial. Perhaps someday we can have a truly unbiased media, but until then I will bring conservative perspectives to my audience and have conservative guests on my show.

The boldness and resolve necessary to make Arizona and our nation safe is present in one gubernatorial candidate: Kari Lake. After this incredible interview, I proudly endorse her for Governor of Arizona.

Watch the full interview on Rumble.

