President John F. Kennedy visits with his nephew, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. / PHOTO: Abbie Rowe. White House Photographs. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum ( Ben Sellers , Headline USA ) While I love a good conspiracy theory —including the one about the origin of the term “conspiracy theory”—I’ve always been a bit suspicious of Q’Anon .
The media reporting about this fringe online movement seemed awfully convenient as a vehicle for pushing baseless claims about valid conservative points related to the election theft of 2020 and other deep-state-driven affronts.
Thus, when Rolling Stone (a magazine notorious for fabricating facts ) claimed that a Q’Anon splinter group was declaring that JFK Jr. would soon emerge —23 years after his fatal plane crash—to run on the Trump 2024 ticket, I was a bit wary, to say the least.
But recent developments have pitted at least two other Camelot-era progeny on opposite sides of what could be the defining conflict of our own time.
Much as a 13-day standoff in October 1962 brought us closer than many realized to the brink of extinction, the Trump administration’s “ 15 days to slow the spread ” has cascaded at the hands of authoritarian leftists into […]
Read the whole story at headlineusa.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker