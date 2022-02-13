President John F. Kennedy visits with his nephew, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. / PHOTO: Abbie Rowe. White House Photographs. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum ( Ben Sellers , Headline USA ) While I love a good conspiracy theory —including the one about the origin of the term “conspiracy theory”—I’ve always been a bit suspicious of Q’Anon .

The media reporting about this fringe online movement seemed awfully convenient as a vehicle for pushing baseless claims about valid conservative points related to the election theft of 2020 and other deep-state-driven affronts.

Thus, when Rolling Stone (a magazine notorious for fabricating facts ) claimed that a Q’Anon splinter group was declaring that JFK Jr. would soon emerge —23 years after his fatal plane crash—to run on the Trump 2024 ticket, I was a bit wary, to say the least.

But recent developments have pitted at least two other Camelot-era progeny on opposite sides of what could be the defining conflict of our own time.

Much as a 13-day standoff in October 1962 brought us closer than many realized to the brink of extinction, the Trump administration’s “ 15 days to slow the spread ” has cascaded at the hands of authoritarian leftists into […]