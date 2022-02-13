The Windsor Police announced the operation to arrest the Freedom Convoy protesters on Sunday morning. Enforcement actions continue at the demonstration area with arrests being made. Vehicles being towed. Please continue avoiding the area. — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 13, 2022 The police also announced that vehicles were being towed and that Canadians should avoid the area. Enforcement actions continue at the demonstration area with arrests being made. Vehicles being towed. Please continue avoiding the area. — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 13, 2022 Would a 2024 return of President Trump get us back on the right track? Was Donald Trump the best president in recent history? (FREE gift for all who answer) The protests were being recorded by journalists until police forcibly expelled them from the area. Sean O’Shea of Global News reported the police arrests. Police arrested one more protester near the gas station. He wouldn’t leave. Tactical officers then told drivers in the parking lot they’d be towed if they didn’t move along. pic.twitter.com/Ypq0nRA1H9 — ��á� […]

Canadian police have begun mass arrests of Freedom Convoy protesters who had successfully blocked the critical Ambassador Bridge for nearly a week. But now the Canadian government has a whole new problem.

Read the whole story at beckernews.com

