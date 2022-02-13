MMA: JUL 09 UFC 264 Ceremonial Weigh-In CNN rewrote a headline after taking heat for an analysis piece that compared podcast host Joe Rogan’s use of the “n-word” to the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill and the Rwandan genocide. Rogan has been under fire for several weeks, first because critics accused him of promoting “COVID-19 misinformation,” and then because 12-year-old video surfaced of the “Joe Rogan Experience” host using the “n-word” on his podcast. And while plenty of left-leaning pundits and Democratic politicians attacked Rogan over his comments, CNN took things up a notch when the outlet published an analysis piece , written by John Blake and titled: “Joe Rogan’s use of the n-word is another January 6 moment.” This is deadass a real thing CNN published. pic.twitter.com/CV35R69Ach — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 13, 2022 The article went on to compare Rogan’s statements to the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill — and the Rwandan genocide — arguing that “Rogan breached a civic norm that has held America together since World War II. It’s an unspoken agreement that we would never return to the kind of country we used to be. That agreement revolved around this simple rule: A White […]

