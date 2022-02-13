AP Photo/Andrew Harnik In this episode of “The Neverending Story: COVID-Style” … “Shockingly,” as fears of the rational among us continue to subside over the yuugely-overhyped Omicron variant — not that we were all that fearful in the first place — “leading UK scientists” are now warning that new COVID strains could be “much more dangerous and cause far higher numbers of deaths and cases of serious illness than Omicron.” Joe Biden was last seen furiously nodding in agreement. Yep, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to lift the final COVID restrictions in England, next week, as reported by The Guardian, “leading UK scientists” are (no doubt frantically) once again ringing the never-ending COVID alarm bells about crap that hasn’t even happened. David Nabarro, a special envoy on COVID-19 for the World Health Organization — same WHO with which Donald Trump cut ties over COVID hysteria — piled it high and deep during an interview with The Guardian. There will be more variants after Omicron and if they are more transmissible they will dominate. In addition, they may cause different patterns of illness, in other words, they may turn out to be more lethal or have more long-term consequences. Nabarro […]

Read the whole story at redstate.com

