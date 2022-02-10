China has a population of 1.45 billion people. As of last August, China has administered 2 billion COVID vaccine shots in the country. But not a single person in China was given a mRNA COVID vaccine! In July 2021 China announced it may be time to work on a mRNA vaccine. But in December 2021 there was still no word on when China would start administering their own mRNA vaccines. TRENDING: HERE’S THE LIST: 1,000 Different Studies Show Extensive Evidence of COVID-19 Vaccines Adverse Events Alex Berenson reported on this strange development on Monday. The first person in the world to receive an mRNA Covid vaccine outside a clinical trial was Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old Englishwoman, on Dec. 8, 2020. In the 14 months since, more than 1 billion people worldwide have received more than 2 billion shots of mRNA. None are in China. A Chinese pharmaceutical company signed a deal to buy 100 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine a week after that first shot. None have been given to anyone in China. But wait! This delay has a totally innocent explanation. National pride, ya see. The Chinese don’t want to admit they have to buy an American/German shot. […]

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn