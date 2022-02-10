Listen to “Calling the Shots: Dr. Bryan Ardis Believes Pope Francis Is Behind Covid and the Jabs” on Spreaker.
There’s a conspiracy afoot. Many if not most people know it even if a majority choose to turn a blind eye to such things. The term “conspiracy theory” has been turned into a pejorative, but the reality is this. There are people conspiring against us and until all the facts are known, all we have are theories.
I heard an interesting theory while interviewing Dr. Bryan Ardis, C.D., on the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel. In it, he claims that all of the known powers driving Pandemic Panic Theater, from the Chinese Communist Party to Bill Gates to Joe Biden, are all doing this on orders from Pope Francis.
Dr. Ardis began by explaining the circumstances that brought him to become one of the top people exposing Pandemic Panic Theater. He was driven by a personal experience to examine what our healthcare industry was doing to patients. While looking into everything, he learned that hospitals are being pushed by government to disavow demonstrably effective Covid treatments in favor of drugs and procedures that actually kill their patients.
The government had hospitals avoid early treatment, push Remdesivir, and go to ventilators as quickly as possible. According to Dr. Ardis, this was designed to kill people.
The obvious question then becomes, “Why?” What could possibly be driving our own government to do things that work against sound medical understanding? When the science says one thing but hospitals are told to do something different, there has to be a nefarious actor behind it all. According to Dr. Ardis, that nefarious actor is Pope Francis.
“I actually think that this is way bigger than our federal health agencies and our president right now, and our past president. But I do think they’re all being influenced by the same organization that is orchestrating this entire plan. I actually think — and I’m hoping I’m very hopeful that they’re not going to win actually — but I am concerned that no one is acknowledging who the real threat is. I actually think — and it’s not like I’m just making this up — I’m just going to tell you.
“As much research as I do, as much looking into individuals and what they’re saying, watch what they’re saying and then see who else is also saying the same thing.
“I actually think the Roman Catholic church and the Pope, Pope Francis, is over this entire thing. And I think he’s manipulating, controlling the entire narrative. I think he’s got Anthony Fauci into this pocket. I think he’s got Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Francis Collins. I think all of them are being controlled by a division of the Roman Catholic church called the Order of the Jesuits whose sole mission for the last 200 years, I’m aware of since 1857, they have been plotting to destroy the Constitution of the United States as the one last stronghold of a country that preserves and protects religious freedoms.
“And I think they want to… I think they’ve been plotting this whole time in many ways, either through wars, now through famine, now through pandemics of a virus. I think it has been a complete attempt of them to destroy the Constitution of the United States from within, to destroy the borders to reduce, which is what they’ve said, ‘We also have to reduce militaries of all countries, demolish all borders of countries so we can create a one world religion with the Pope as the one world leader.’ And if you are not listening to what Joe Biden said, what Anthony Fauci is saying, what Walensky at the CDC is saying what Donald Trump is saying, they’re all saying and they’re all doing the same thing.
“They’re pushing for vaccines and then following what the Pope said, that it’s important for us… last month, just so you know, December, sorry, December, 2021, the Pope came out and said, who is a Jesuit Pope for the first time in Roman Catholic history, this Jesuit Pope Francis said, ‘There’s only two things the world needs right now. The world needs to defund all of their militaries and reduce their personal. And then the second thing the whole world needs is more vaccinations.’
“Well, what is Joe Biden doing? Joe Biden is absolutely showing you, ‘We’ll just remove the military from Afghanistan. We will threaten mandates on the military, who cares if 200,000 of them say they’re going to walk off?’
“This is reducing military. This is what he’s doing. This is the attempt to do it. He opened up the borders, letting people flooding. It’s exactly what the Pope and the Roman Catholic church I’ve always wanted.”
Dr. Ardis went on to explain that he believes Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Anthony Fauci, Francis Collins, and everyone in government who is pushing for people to get vaccinated are doing so under direct orders from Pope Francis.
I was critical of President Trump when he was promoting the vaccines during rallies, but the last two rallies he did not promote them at all. Unlike Dr. Ardis, who voted for President Trump twice but has since soured on him over the vaccines, I still support him for 2024. However, if he reverts back to promoting the vaccines I may find myself in the same camp as Dr. Ardis.
It’s no secret that I’m not a fan of the Neo-Marxist Pope. I have nothing against Catholics; most of my aunts, uncles, and cousins are Catholics. But the Vatican in general and this Pope in particular have not been beacons of light in a darkened world. I don’t know if Pope Francis and the Vatican are the powers behind Pandemic Panic Theater, but I believe they are involved. How deep that involvement is comes down to one question: Are they the players or the pawns?
Watch this video on Rumble.
Too Few Are Telling the Truth
Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.
I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.
The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.
We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), and Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCO). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.
Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would break away. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken away from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.
The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8
Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Truth. Based. Media.
- Freedom First Network
- Based Underground
- Uncanceled News
- American Conservative Movement
- Conservative Playbook
- Our Gold Guy
We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.
Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.
Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.
While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:
- MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).
Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.
Thank you and God Bless,
JD Rucker
Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker