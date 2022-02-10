Listen to “Calling the Shots: Dr. Bryan Ardis Believes Pope Francis Is Behind Covid and the Jabs” on Spreaker.

There’s a conspiracy afoot. Many if not most people know it even if a majority choose to turn a blind eye to such things. The term “conspiracy theory” has been turned into a pejorative, but the reality is this. There are people conspiring against us and until all the facts are known, all we have are theories.

I heard an interesting theory while interviewing Dr. Bryan Ardis, C.D., on the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel. In it, he claims that all of the known powers driving Pandemic Panic Theater, from the Chinese Communist Party to Bill Gates to Joe Biden, are all doing this on orders from Pope Francis.

Dr. Ardis began by explaining the circumstances that brought him to become one of the top people exposing Pandemic Panic Theater. He was driven by a personal experience to examine what our healthcare industry was doing to patients. While looking into everything, he learned that hospitals are being pushed by government to disavow demonstrably effective Covid treatments in favor of drugs and procedures that actually kill their patients.

The government had hospitals avoid early treatment, push Remdesivir, and go to ventilators as quickly as possible. According to Dr. Ardis, this was designed to kill people.

The obvious question then becomes, “Why?” What could possibly be driving our own government to do things that work against sound medical understanding? When the science says one thing but hospitals are told to do something different, there has to be a nefarious actor behind it all. According to Dr. Ardis, that nefarious actor is Pope Francis.

“I actually think that this is way bigger than our federal health agencies and our president right now, and our past president. But I do think they’re all being influenced by the same organization that is orchestrating this entire plan. I actually think — and I’m hoping I’m very hopeful that they’re not going to win actually — but I am concerned that no one is acknowledging who the real threat is. I actually think — and it’s not like I’m just making this up — I’m just going to tell you.

“As much research as I do, as much looking into individuals and what they’re saying, watch what they’re saying and then see who else is also saying the same thing.

“I actually think the Roman Catholic church and the Pope, Pope Francis, is over this entire thing. And I think he’s manipulating, controlling the entire narrative. I think he’s got Anthony Fauci into this pocket. I think he’s got Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Francis Collins. I think all of them are being controlled by a division of the Roman Catholic church called the Order of the Jesuits whose sole mission for the last 200 years, I’m aware of since 1857, they have been plotting to destroy the Constitution of the United States as the one last stronghold of a country that preserves and protects religious freedoms.

“And I think they want to… I think they’ve been plotting this whole time in many ways, either through wars, now through famine, now through pandemics of a virus. I think it has been a complete attempt of them to destroy the Constitution of the United States from within, to destroy the borders to reduce, which is what they’ve said, ‘We also have to reduce militaries of all countries, demolish all borders of countries so we can create a one world religion with the Pope as the one world leader.’ And if you are not listening to what Joe Biden said, what Anthony Fauci is saying, what Walensky at the CDC is saying what Donald Trump is saying, they’re all saying and they’re all doing the same thing.

“They’re pushing for vaccines and then following what the Pope said, that it’s important for us… last month, just so you know, December, sorry, December, 2021, the Pope came out and said, who is a Jesuit Pope for the first time in Roman Catholic history, this Jesuit Pope Francis said, ‘There’s only two things the world needs right now. The world needs to defund all of their militaries and reduce their personal. And then the second thing the whole world needs is more vaccinations.’

“Well, what is Joe Biden doing? Joe Biden is absolutely showing you, ‘We’ll just remove the military from Afghanistan. We will threaten mandates on the military, who cares if 200,000 of them say they’re going to walk off?’

“This is reducing military. This is what he’s doing. This is the attempt to do it. He opened up the borders, letting people flooding. It’s exactly what the Pope and the Roman Catholic church I’ve always wanted.”

Dr. Ardis went on to explain that he believes Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Anthony Fauci, Francis Collins, and everyone in government who is pushing for people to get vaccinated are doing so under direct orders from Pope Francis.

I was critical of President Trump when he was promoting the vaccines during rallies, but the last two rallies he did not promote them at all. Unlike Dr. Ardis, who voted for President Trump twice but has since soured on him over the vaccines, I still support him for 2024. However, if he reverts back to promoting the vaccines I may find myself in the same camp as Dr. Ardis.

It’s no secret that I’m not a fan of the Neo-Marxist Pope. I have nothing against Catholics; most of my aunts, uncles, and cousins are Catholics. But the Vatican in general and this Pope in particular have not been beacons of light in a darkened world. I don’t know if Pope Francis and the Vatican are the powers behind Pandemic Panic Theater, but I believe they are involved. How deep that involvement is comes down to one question: Are they the players or the pawns?

