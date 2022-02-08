J.D. Vance’s Ohio Senate campaign is in hot water, per an nearly-100-page presentation delivered recently by pollster Tony Fabrizio, who has been working with the pro-Vance Protect Ohio Values super PAC since last year. According to the deck, obtained first by Politico, Vance continues to be perceived as holding anti-Trump views, which he did in the months leading up to the 2016 presidential election. Last fall, the Trump-aligned PAC Club for Growth ran a multimillion-dollar ad campaign using old footage of Vance speaking disparagingly about Trump. The PAC has thrown support behind candidate Josh Mandel, the former Ohio state treasurer. Vance, by all accounts, became an authentic supporter of the former president during his time in the Oval Office. But his one-time “Never Trump” status seems to be sticking to him in a primary that has been characterized by closeness to the de facto GOP party leader. According to the presentation, Vance’s biggest problem is that he is “now underwater with strong Trump” supporters, the precise demographic a candidate in the race needs to win the primary. Furthermore, the venture capitalist and author of “Hillbilly Elegy’s” association as a Trump hater “has only grown since November” and is “the #1 reason voters do […]

Read the whole story at justthenews.com

