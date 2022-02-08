It’s well-known that Hunter Biden multiple times traveled aboard Air Force Two with his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, around the world pursuing his private financial interests.

Article by Bob Unruh from our news partners at WND News Center.

Those travels, and the resulting deals, have provided multiple scandals already for Joe Biden, now president. And the heat isn’t going down. Now it’s the Daily Mail that has documented Hunter Biden’s strategy to broker a $120 million oil deal while his father was in the White House several years ago.

The Daily Mail said it has obtained emails confirming Hunter Biden was working with former Kazakh prime minister Karim Massimove to pull off a $120 million pipeline deal that also apparently involved tens of millions of dollars from China.

“The oil deal involved Massimov, who’s now accused of treason, and the State China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), now under U.S. sanctions,” the report explained.

The report explained emails obtained from a laptop computer that Hunter Biden abandoned at a repair shop reveals he was in Beijing and Kazakhstan during 2014 and 2015 while trying to set up the deal, from which he reportedly would have been paid handsomely.

The report said the information is “troubling,” as it indicates “he was working on a deal that could indirectly further the energy interests of the Chinese government while hoping to collect millions of dollars for himself.”

The report noted CNOOC had been trying for some time to get into the energy production industry in Kazakhstan, and even had tried to buy a piece of the North Caspian Sea Project there, only to be blocked by the likes of Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch/Shell.

It was when one of his business partners emailed him in 2014 about CNOOC wanting to work with them that Hunter Biden “saw dollar signs,” the report said. It was Devon Archer, who was involved in Hunter Biden’s business dealings, that confirmed the Chinese wanted in.

The Daily Mail posted images of emails revealing that Hunter Biden told Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company that already was paying him $83,000 a month to be on its board – while his father was in charge of U.S.-Ukraine policy for Obama, he was working on “possible cooperation” with a Chinese interest.

Archer, at that point, said to Hunter Biden, “‘If we can connect the dots here between CNOOC and Burisma we can do only that, forever. Let’s brainstorm.”

And Hunter Biden told a Burisma executive he was meeting in Beijing about “possible cooperation” with Chinese money.

“Hunter’s previous involvement with CNOOC could present a conflict of interest for President Joe Biden, whose administration imposed sanctions on the company,” the Daily Mail reported.

It was the U.S. Department of Commerce that charged CNOOC repeatedly “harassed and threatened offshore oil and gas exploration and extraction in the South China Sea.”

The goal apparently was to make it risky for foreigner interests to even be there. Archer said in an email everything would depend on a meeting among the parties, and he would fly from Kazakhstan to Beijing after that to update the Chinese.

“Emails between Hunter and Devon show their plan was for the Kazakh government to grant drilling rights to CNOOC, with the rigs and wells being operated by Burisma,” the report charged.

Archer said the deal was a valuable “silver bullet.”

The Daily Mail said, “It is unclear from Hunter’s emails whether they pulled off either deal – though Hunter and his family received at least $31 million in total through his Bohai partnership and other deals with the Chinese, and was paid more than $83,000 a month for his Burisma board seat.”

Hunter Biden now is being investigated by the federal government over his taxes, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, also is looking into his activities, but said in the report getting Hunter Biden’s travel details from the feds was like “pulling teeth.”

It was revealed just days ago that an email long concealed from both the American public and Republicans, apparently including President Trump, provided evidence that Hunter Biden’s deal to be on the board of Burisma did, in fact, “undercut” U.S. foreign policy goals of fighting corruption there.

Just the News reported Hunter Biden’s deal came while Joe Biden was vice president for Barack Obama and raised eyebrows as he had no experience in the gas industry. It was viewed by some as an attempt to buy influence through Joe Biden’s position in the U.S. government.

That’s because it came just as Joe Biden was handling America’s Ukraine policy for Obama, and its results included Joe Biden’s demand that Ukraine fire the prosecutor looking into alleged misbehavior in Burisma’s operations.

The results were detailed by Joe Biden himself, who, on a trip to Ukraine for Obama, told officials there he would withhold $1 billion in American aid if they didn’t fire the prosecutor, Victor Shokin.

He was fired. And Joe Biden bragged about it.

John Solomon at Just the News reported that the email from a top U.S. State Department in Kiev, George Kent, confirmed Hunter Biden’s business schemes in Ukraine “undercut” U.S. efforts to fight corruption.

Just the News obtained the email, written on Nov. 22, 2016, was by Kent, who later was one of the Democrats’ star witnesses in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s first of two failed impeach-and-remove campaigns against President Trump.

That impeachment claimed it was improper for President Trump to discuss with Ukrainian officials whether they investigated allegations about inappropriate Biden family business operations there.

The email was classified “confidential” by Marie Yovanovitch, who then was U.S. Ambassador to Kiev and later was another key witness in the Democrats’ failed scheme against President Trump.

It was not “produced as evidence to House lawmakers during impeachment. Contrary to federal law, the State Department failed to acknowledge the existence of the document to the court or to Just the News in its multiple Freedom of Information Act lawsuits against the State Department seeking records on Hunter and Joe Biden’s dealings in Ukraine,” Solomon wrote.

But it “directly conflicts” with the story maintained by Democrats and State Department bureaucrats who claimed Hunter Biden’s multi-million dollar paychecks from Burisma actually didn’t create problems for the U.S.

Just the News reported Kent wrote, to several officials in Washington, “The real issue to my mind was that someone in Washington needed to engage VP Biden quietly and say that his son Hunter’s presence on the Burisma board undercut the anti-corruption message the VP and we were advancing in Ukraine.”

