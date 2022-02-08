Representative Troy Nehls (R-Texas) on Tuesday defended his accusation that the U.S. Capitol Police illegally investigated his office after the agency dismissed any claims of wrongdoing. Nehls said that on Nov. 20, 2021, “Capitol Police entered my office without my knowledge and photographed confidential legislative products.” Nehls claimed that two days later while the House was in recess, “three intelligence officers” dressed as construction workers attempted to enter his office again. They then allegedly encountered a staff member and began questioning him about the illegally obtained photograph. “They had no authority to photograph my office, let alone investigate myself or members of my staff,” Nehls wrote on Twitter , explaining that Capitol Police never informed him or his staff of the alleged investigation. He hypothesized that he may have been “maliciously” investigated because he has “been a vocal critic” of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the House Jan. 6 committee and Capitol Police leadership “about their handling of January 6th, the death of Ashli Babbitt and the subsequent SHAM investigation.” Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger denied wrongdoing. “No case investigation was ever initiated or conducted into the Representative or his staff,” he said. Manger explained that Nehls’ door was left “wide open” […]

