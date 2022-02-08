A whistleblower with ESPN has emerged to provide recorded audio that shows the toxic racist culture at the sports network. ESPN’s obsession with woke, pro-social justice politics has resulted in white employees by the network being hounded by the diversity police. Project Veritas has obtained the audio and interviewed studio operator Trevor Adams publicly about ESPN’s racism. Alyson Lang, who covers the SEC for ESPN, said: “I know the comments that have been made to me at work and the conversations that have been had in front of me at work, like, I mean just blatantly racist sh*t. Just blatantly, like, complaining to me that we have three white hosts, and I’m like, ‘What do you want me- do you want me to leave?’” “They’ve [ESPN] jumped too much into this stuff that’s going on outside, like the culture of our country,” said Nick Calabrese, lead audio comms specialist with ESPN. “Like especially with the Black Lives Matter thing. They dove into that to try and be a face for it all, but then at the same time it kind of backlashed because now they have to do it for everything.” ESPN is locked in a death spiral because it embraced wokeness […]

Read the whole story at bigleaguepolitics.com

