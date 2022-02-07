Chris Wallace left Fox News to join CNN under president Jeff Zucker, and now Wallace is reportedly left “irate” about CNN’s unraveling before his new streaming venture has taken shape.
“Chris is the type of person who makes it known if he doesn’t like something,” a source told Radar. “He went over there for Zucker and now Zucker is gone.
“Wallace feels that he has been stiffed. He’s got no staff, no Executive Producer and the guy he gave up a prized gig for has just walked out the door.”
Despite reportedly making between $8-$10 million, Wallace is now “second guessing his decision” after Zucker’s resignation over a consensual relationship with a fellow CNN employee Allison Gollust.
BUSTED! Unmasked Stacey Abrams DELETES Photo Showing Herself Surrounded by Masked Children "It's no secret in D.C. that Wallace hates Jake Tapper and despises Sam Feist," the source continued about two other top CNN figures, the latter the senior vice president."Zucker spun his magic to allay Chris' concern about the pair, promising that his status as a 'premiere journalist' would not be compromised while working out of the D.C.
