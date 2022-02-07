Three victims of the SUV attack were treated and released at the scene, while a fourth was reportedly transferred to a local hospital, treated, and later released. All are expected to make a full recovery. Freedom Convoy protester hit by a car in a hit-and-run last night during the protest in front of Manitoba’s Legislative Building in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. pic.twitter.com/hbN4wBwvX1 — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 5, 2022 After many hours of silence from local […]

Photos and video footage recorded at the time of the apparent Friday night attack show that the driver, who rode alone, covered his face with a COVID mask as he swerved his white Jeep Patriot SUV and mowed down four Freedom Convoy demonstrators. Never bothering to stop at the scene, the driver sped off, with witnesses saying he ran a number of red lights as he fled from the area near the seat of Manitoba’s provincial government.

Canadian police are claiming a suspected left-wing terror attack on Freedom Convoy demonstrators in Winnipeg was merely a hit-and-run accident, despite video footage showing the driver, who is now in police custody, appearing to deliberately swerve and take out as many anti-lockdown demonstrators as possible, ultimately injuring four.

Read the whole story at nationalfile.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn