As many of my readers know, I like to have a Plan B ready in case things go wrong. That’s the nature of the world today; any plans we make are subject to change based upon the whims of this wild, wild world.

Our American Action Summit: End Medical Tyranny will no longer be an in-person event. Two of our locations are expecting heavy snow, so we’re making the summit a livestream-only event. It wouldn’t be fair to ask Dr. Sherri Tenpenny to drive three hours in the snow or for Dr. Mark Sherwood to fly in from Oklahoma, not to mention the travel that our attendees would have had to arrange.

Thankfully, the benefits of technology mean the show will go on. It’s important. Medical tyranny is arguably the most pressing issue for millions of Americans today as we fight mandates, lockdowns, and ludicrous Covid restrictions. This is why having an action plan is so very important, and that’s what this event is all about.

Unlike most events held today, this isn’t a conference or rally to get people excited only to leave them hanging with nothing to show for it. The American Action Summit is all about action; we have to make absolutely certain those who leave the event will have a tangible course forward as we fight the authoritarians who are trying to oppress us all.

Some have asked why it’s a paid event. Unlike most, we do not have corporate sponsors who are handling the costs so they can also guide the narrative and plug their products. We considered it and were actually very close to signing with a huge organization that would have turned our summits into a political campaign tour, but we chose to keep it attendee-funded for the sake of independence. We want this to be an event for the people, by the people.

ALL revenue from ticket sales goes towards covering the costs of this first event and investing into future events. None of the people putting this summit together, including me, are receiving a penny. We’re doing it for the cause, not the profit.

Using promo code “NOQ” at checkout drops the price from $35 to $25. It’s a five-hour event starting at Noon Eastern on Saturday, February 5. The speakers are:

Dr Sherri Tenpenny

Pastor Greg Locke

Dr Mark Sherwood

JR Majewski

Iowa Mama Bears

Pastor Shahram Hadian

Pastor Ken Peters

Pastor Mike Spaulding

Pastor Sam Jones

Mindy Robinson will be the emcee.

The war against medical tyranny is ongoing. The cause of freedom is making great strides, but the adversary continues to fight back tenaciously. Only together can we bring sanity back to this post-pandemic era.

