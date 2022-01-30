The Gateway Pundit reported this weekend on an email sent out to T-Mobile employees. The wireless company is ignoring the Supreme Court’s decision regarding Joe Biden’s OSHA mandates and is taking it upon itself to force employees to choose between taking an experimental drug for a disease that affects a tiny portion of the population or losing their jobs.

According to the article:

T-mobile, an American wireless network partly owned by German telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom, sent out an intimidating email to its employees on Friday stating that those who do not become fully vaccinated by April 2 will be terminated from their job.

According to the email obtained by TGP, employees who failed to show proof of first vaccination by February 21 will be placed on unpaid leave. Employees who do not become fully vaccinated and obtain a Magenta Pass will be terminated by April 2.

“Employees who have not yet taken action to receive their first dose and upload proof by February 21 will be placed on unpaid leave. Affected employees who do not become fully vaccinated and obtain a Magenta Pass by April 2 will be separated from T-Mobile. Those employees who have a pending or approved medical or religious accommodation or state-specific exemption through the HR process are excluded from this action for the duration of their pending or approved accommodation or exemption.”

However, mobile experts at T-Mobile stores who are more at risk of getting Covid are not required to get vaccinated.

This last part about in-store employees not needing to get vaxxed demonstrates the absolutely ludicrous nature of T-Mobile’s move. They’re basically saying that anyone who is working remotely in their home or at the office must get jabbed because they’re non-essentially and can be easily replaced, but the company’s bottom line could be affected by stores losing too many employees so those in contact with other’s don’t need to get jabbed. It makes about as much sense as all the other anti-science mandates being put out by companies and governments across the globe.

Twitter conservatives were outraged:

If you use @TMobile cancel your service and leave them out with the garbage where they belong. If you work for them, do not comply and save all of your communications. Requiring the injection of experimental gene altering drugs as a condition of employment is criminal. pic.twitter.com/dCBAotqM99 — Orange monster 🍊 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 🇺🇸 (@WetLiquidMedia) January 29, 2022

T-mobile to fire employees who choose not to Vax. Let's get this trending! #droptmobile@TMobile — Garland Nixon (@GarlandNixon) January 29, 2022

Look at how stupid @TMobile’s vaccine mandate is. They aren’t even requiring the employees who work with the public get it; it’s just for the mostly remote workers 🤣 @FLGatorTrader pic.twitter.com/nDvgupyOqu — Flareableguy (@Flareableguy123) January 29, 2022

I'll be leaving @TMobile as they continue to mandate the Vaccine for their employees, even after the Supreme Court ruling. Is there a mobile carrier out there that respects the laws of the land? @Verizon @ATT Anyone? #covid #SupremeCourt #tmobile #verizon #att — KQ™ (@VitalKQ) January 28, 2022

One of my phones is @TMobile.

If this is accurate I will be terminating that service. Who else? https://t.co/t0fbvSsRJN — Maj Toure (@MAJTOURE) January 30, 2022

Great. Now I have to drop @TMobile. These mandates are now ANTI-SCIENCE. I thought everyone knew by now that the vaccine does ZERO for workplace safety. — Kim Iversen (@KimIversenShow) January 30, 2022

One might think it would be a universally despised move by the wireless company, but many leftists on Twitter are actually praising the company. #OccupyDemocrats posted heartfelt appreciation and their tyranny-loving followers echoed the sentiment. I won’t be posting those Tweets here.

I’ve said it before and I’m sure I’ll say it many times again in the future: As long as the tyrants feel no pain to their bottom line, they’ll continue to side with authoritarianism. It’s in their nature. We have to make sure they feel the pain.

One Sick Day Proves We Need More Voices in Truthful Media On October 19, I was sick. It crossed my mind that I had finally gotten the ‘rona, but my wife’s cream of chicken soup and a few extra hours of sleep into mid-afternoon had be back up and running after a sleepless night before. When I finally stumbled over to my computer in the evening, I was met with a deluge of concern from readers. They asked what had happened as only one article had been posted that day. Generally, we post between 10-20 daily between all of the sites, not included curated and aggregated content. Seeing that we’d only posted my super-early morning article before taking the rest of the day off had readers assuming the worst. We have a wonderful and talented group of writers who volunteer their time for the sites and their readers. Sharing their amazing perspectives has always been a blessing to us because we cannot afford to hire anyone at this time. But having great writers is meaningless if we don’t have great editors, or at least one additional. My wife helps me read and edit stories from time to time, but I’m a one-man show when it comes to getting the stories posted. Whenever I highlight our desperate need for donations, I note that we do not receive money from Google ads even though most in conservative media are beholden. I often ambiguously note that the money donated will help us grow. Today, I’m highlighting a specific need. We must get an editor to help take some of the load and to expand on our mission of spreading the truth to the world. One sick day proved that. The great news is that there is no shortage of people who CAN help. I am emailed variations of resumes every week by people who are much smarter than I am. As much as I’d love to hire some of them, we simply cannot. That takes money and as blessed as we’ve been to receive donations and collect ad money (though not from Google or Facebook), we have still fallen short. Those who have the means, PLEASE consider donating. We have the standard Giving Fuel option and people can donate through PayPal. We are also diving into what we believe is extremely disruptive technology at LetsGo.finance, the world’s first major donation portal for crypto. I’ll be talking a lot more about them in the near future. Those who prefer Bitcoin can send to my address here: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 We can get the voices out there and we’re willing to shine a spotlight on new talent. We just need the resources to make it happen. If you can help, we would be extremely grateful. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker