Since Joe Biden was inaugurated as President of the United States, many if not most conservatives who believed the election was stolen have given up hope. Despite mountains of evidence showing massive, widespread voter fraud, the cases were never adjudicated. An unprecedented propaganda and gaslighting campaign launched showing just how ubiquitous the cover-up was.

But some of us have held on. We continue to report voter fraud news as it comes in. There have been many videos made purporting to prove the election was stolen, but they rarely cause more than a minor stir. A new one is coming, and it is the most promising one we’ve seen to date because of the source: Dinesh D’Souza.

Few conservative filmmakers are in the same league as D’Souza when it comes to the credibility of his work. He and his team are meticulous. They check and recheck their facts before putting it all together in D’Souza’s classic documentary style. And while many conservatives have little room for hope at this stage in the game, perhaps having D’Souza behind this effort will bring back the spark.

We and others have contended that President Donald Trump won the 2020 election in a landslide, but a well-planned operation perpetrated by multiple bad actors reversed the results after the fact. It seemed as if everyone was involved from the average poll workers all the way up to the heights of the Deep State. We believe the Chinese Communist Party was involved, as were several technology companies associated with the election.

Mainstream media and Big Tech did their parts to cover it all up. It has been difficult to determine if they were insiders in the conspiracy or simply willing pawns who allowed their own radical progressive biases and anti-Trump sentiment guide their actions. Either way, they are complicit.

The election was stolen. That much has been crystal clear since November 4, 2020. Will Dinesh D’Souza’s new documentary finally be able to turn the tide towards the truth?

