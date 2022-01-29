<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Most of the election focus so far has been on Republicans beating Democrats, taking control of the House and Senate in Washington DC. But there are two areas that need much more focus right now. First is the need to reinvigorate our spirit for local, city, county, and state elections. Second, and arguably the most important consideration at this time in the election season, is making sure we get real conservatives to win the primaries over RINOs.

We were able to work towards both goals with our latest interview on The Midnight Sentinel. Dr. Mark Sherwood joined us to discuss his candidacy for Governor of Oklahoma. It’s a race that’s not getting nearly enough attention because there’s already a Republican in office. The problem with Gov. Kevin Stitt is that he’s a milquetoast centrist, far from the bold conservative a state like Oklahoma needs.

Of particular interest to residents in Oklahoma is the need to cut regulations. Businesses have been hampered by both federal and state regulations that make it far too difficult to do business in the state. This has caused economic stagnation in a state that should be booming. Even before the pandemic, Oklahoma was failing to grow economically at a pace that matched the potential. Sherwood wants to address this issue head-on.

“I’ve talked to a lot of farmers and ranchers and they want absolute deregulation on their produce and products,” he said. “We have this Oklahoma-First policy — and I want people to catch this vision — can you imagine a state where the farmers can grow what they want, the producers of the beef can produce any way they want, and we have an agenda and a narrative that says, ‘Buy Oklahoma. Support Oklahoma. Bless Oklahoma.'”

As a naturopathic doctor during the time of Covid, Dr. Sherwood has drawn a lot of attention for his stances against Big Pharma. He isn’t just against the vaccine mandates. He’s opposed to the instant jump made by many doctors to fight Covid with drugs when there are valid natural solutions available.

His positions on healthy living match very well with his political perspectives. He wants Oklahoma to be far less dependent on the federal government as well as on imports from outside the state.

“Oklahoma can be one of these states that can be completely self-sustainable,” he said. “It will be a place where people will want to come to, you’ll want to come back and visit of course, and you’ll want to come back and do business here because it’s a free state.”

Dr. Sherwood will be speaking at the American Action Summit on Saturday, February 5. Use promo code “Sherwood” to receive $10 off the price of either the livestream or the live event.

