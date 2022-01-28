It’s a wacky day when conservatives are agreeing with far-left Hollywood icon Sean Penn while progressives are attacking him. That’s what today has turned into following remarks by Penn about masculinity that have forced radical leftists’ brains to explode.

According to Summit News:

Actor Sean Penn has commented on the perilous state of masculinity in the west, remarking that men shouldn’t have to become ‘feminized’ in order to show respect for women. The movie star made the comments during a sit down interview with The Independent.

Penn was quizzed on a previous statement in which he asserted, “I don’t think that being a brute or having insensitivity or disrespect for women has anything to do with masculinity, or ever did. But I don’t think that [in order] to be fair to women, we should become them.”

Asked to explain that comment, Penn responded, “I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them. There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt.”

Reactions were divided along the usual lines with conservatives declaring they agree with Penn for the first time ever and leftists pushing to cancel him:

This is the first correct thing Sean Penn has said in decades https://t.co/qmuq8TiWlP — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 28, 2022

Sean Penn is correct. https://t.co/CEgznKRB7G — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 28, 2022

I feel sorry for Sean Penn. He won an Oscar for playing one of the most iconic queer leaders in American history, and yet, even the preparation he did for that role failed to liberate him from the prison of his own gendered insecurity. Being Sean Penn is punishment in itself. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 28, 2022

Sean Penn, who won an Oscar for playing a gay civil rights icon, is out there being homophobic. When LGBTQ+ people express reluctance to straight actors playing queer roles, this is exactly the kind of shit we're talking abouthttps://t.co/zqIgYFZSO7 — Resting Intense Face (R.I.F.) (@Nico_Lang) January 28, 2022

Does Sean Penn need to get his ass kicked by a guy in a skirt? It sounds like Sean Penn needs to get his ass kicked by a guy in a skirt. https://t.co/sbU3fTADka — Comedian Of Cinema (@ComedianCinema) January 28, 2022

Sean Penn is 100% right. Men in America are afraid to be men. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) January 28, 2022

The trans-supremacy agenda has caused many on the left to rethink their opinions. However, you wouldn’t know this based on news reporting since so few are willing to let themselves get attacked by the woke crowd. But as people like J.K. Rowling and Dave Chapelle are able to continue to thrive despite leftist cancel culture, perhaps more famous people will boldly express their opinions.

I didn’t read the full interview because, frankly, I don’t care enough about Penn’s opinions one way or the other. But like most, I’ll react to the out-of-context remarks because those are the statements that will be used to attack or defend him. It will be interesting to see if cancel culture can get another scalp or if reality is finally setting in across American pop culture.

