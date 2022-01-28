Those of us in the trenches resisting the never-ending assault on the Bill of Rights that has taken place over the past year weren’t surprised by the move made by the city of San Jose, California. Despite the millions of new gun owners and polling that shows that no one wants what the controllers are selling, they persist in trying new ways of depriving everyone of their common-sense civil rights. They are a danger to individual liberty and it is critically important to defeat them at every turn.

While it may be controversial, everyone needs to understand that the far-left is inherently against the concept of liberty, hence we use the term anti-liberty left. There is a mountain of evidence from the past year that proves the point. They have been attacking every individual right with unrelenting ferocity. They just haven’t had as much success going after the right of self-defense as they have with our other freedoms. This means they had to come up with new ways of incrementally depriving people of their liberty, at least when it comes to the second amendment.

Context is important in realizing how far we have moved down the slippery slope the past few years. Recall that it was near scandalous that YouTube banned certain gun channels after the Parkland, Florida mass murder tragedy in 2018. Back then, the controllers at Google decided that certain content was verboten. It made a lot of waves at the time, but things have settled down. Now content creators in the self-defense realm work within the censorship confines and life goes on.

The point is that censorship has become normalized. In an extra twist of irony, YouTube banned Dan Bongino for a video which he entitled ‘Why I’m Leaving YouTube‘ and it hardly made a blip on the media radar. We accept these affronts to freedom of speech as normal with Twitter and other social media platforms regularly banning people for thoughtcrime. Even worse, the media has written headlines that imply that said suppression of liberty is the correct course of action and that not following this suppression is ‘evading’ it.

Conservatives must make it clear that we are on the freedom side of the ledger. Power or control by the government is the only logical metric that makes sense in configuring the political spectrum with the political right signifying minimal governmental control and the political left signifying maximum governmental control, placing those who advocate individual liberty and limited government on the right side of the political spectrum. While those who advocate collective rights and authoritarian government are on the left side. Given that politics is based on the actions of imperfect beings, this is the best definitional model of the spectrum since it sets the positions of the common ideologies along its two-dimensional span from right to left.

This means that conservatives, libertarians, and true liberals belong on the pro-freedom right while those who demand authoritarian control belong on the anti-liberty left. This would be socialists, fascists, and Democrats. While it may be controversial to assert this fact, the definitions and logical reality bear this out.

Thus, it makes perfect sense that the far left would be striving toward authoritarian control while the freedom community on the right is resisting this control. The past year has borne this out. Despite their many false narratives and obfuscations, those on the authoritarian left side of the spectrum have tirelessly worked to shred the Bill of Rights and deprive the people of their basic civil liberties. Pro-freedom patriots have spent much of their time defending these rights in a never-ending battle with the far side of the political spectrum.

It’s been a sad detriment to freedom that the anti-liberty far left has had many successes in suppressing free speech, freedom of the press, freedom of religion, and freedom to assemble, primarily through fear brought on by the pandemic. They also exploited COVID and other crises to attack the right to privacy and other civil liberties, all the while bizarrely projecting that the threat to these freedoms emanated from the right. They of course maintained their constant attacks against the people’s right of self-defense. But the circumstances of the crime and civil unrest reminded everyone that serious circumstances meant we didn’t have the time for the usual silliness of the gun controllers.

Gun controllers used to cite polling from 5 -10 years ago to justify what they called ‘universal’ background checks, that is, universal gun registration. They now ignore polls that show support for gun control sinking like a stone. They used to go after certain aspects of guns or try to ban certain types of firearms. This was because most gun owners were in the freedom community on the right. The intention was to gradually reduce the number of guns to zero.

The change in tactics reflects the fact that now, many on their side are buying guns, openly encouraged by the media to pick up a weapon and get involved. The new tactics reflect the need for selective enforcement. In other words, they need to know who is armed, where they are stored and they need a way to selectively confiscate guns. Therefore, they obsess over universal gun registration, safe storage laws, and unconstitutional gun confiscation orders .

In the case of the city of San Jose, they have gone one better. They are going to force people to pay just to exercise a common-sense civil right and have them register their property at the same time in addition to their usual tactic of making gun ownership increasingly difficult, expensive, and embarrassing. The sinister reason for safe storage laws is to make sure people have their guns in one place for easy confiscation. The change in tactics by the anti-liberty left’s controller cadres reflects the fact that they have gone from trying to take all the guns, to just taking them from the pro-freedom right.