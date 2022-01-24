Keep in mind that NBC polls are done by Mark Murray, a notorious manipulative pollster for media scripts. As a result, when NBC presents a bad polling outcome for any democrat, you can be positive the outcome is far worse. [ POLL DATA HERE ] In addition to the 54% disapprove / 43% approve top line result, the NBC result shows approval of Joe Biden declined among Independents (from 68 percent in April to 36 percent now), Blacks (83 percent to 64 percent), those ages 18 to 34 (56 percent to 40 percent), Latinos (59 percent to 48 percent) and women (61 percent to 51 percent). Chuck Todd cannot spin it. WATCH: The White House, via Ron Klain, will try to put the Biden failures on Donald Trump. However, it is clear the American people are holding Joe Biden accountable for his own policies and results.

Read the whole story at theconservativetreehouse.com

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker