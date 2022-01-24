Jill Biden and Ron Klain, a long time hard leftist, are running the White House. They are responsible for many of the failures of Joe Biden The reason Biden won’t fire Ron Klain is because you can’t fire the person running the Administration — Jack Posobiec �� (@JackPosobiec) January 21, 2022 FNC: “White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain is reportedly coming under fire as the Democratic Party and some in the Biden administration look to assign blame for the president’s anemic first year in office. NBC News reported that some officials have accused Klain of mismanaging the West Wing, giving too much credence to cable news and social media — Klain is a regular user of Twitter — and of being responsible for Biden’s drifting away from his brand as a moderate. Others reportedly accused Klain of having a dated view of what it means to be presidential, leading to ‘one-dimensional’ speeches from Biden. A lengthy Politico article details how moderate Democrats have reportedly been complaining that Klain is ‘overly deferential’ to the more liberal wing, and have said privately he should be replaced, with second-guessing coming from the party and the administration.” “He was going to govern from the […]

