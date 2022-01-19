Starbucks has become the next major company to drop their vaccine mandate after the Supreme Court ruling earlier this month on Biden’s vaccine and testing requirements for large private businesses. The company announced its policy reversal in a memo sent to employees on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press . “We respect the court’s ruling and will comply,” Starbucks Chief Operating Officer John Culver wrote in the memo. The company had announced on January 3 that it would require all employees to be vaccinated by February 9, or face weekly testing requirements. At the time, Culver said it was the responsibility of Starbucks’ leadership “to do whatever we can to help keep you safe and create the safest work environment possible.” In the Tuesday memo, Culver stated that the company would stills strongly urge its employees to get vaccinated and boosted. The memo also stated that employees should not wear fabric masks to work, but rather medical-grade surgical masks. According to the Associated Press, Starbucks required its workers reveal their vaccination status by January 10. The company noted on Wednesday that 90 percent of its employees have reported their vaccination status, and that a “vast majority” of employees are fully vaccinated, though it would […]

Read the whole story at thepostmillennial.com

