Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s Deputy Director of Digital Media Caroline Burns authored several anti-gay posts on Twitter, including repeated use of the word “faggot,” The National Pulse can reveal.
Editor’s Note: The National Pulse abhors cancel culture, but we adore pointing out the hypocrisy of the left more. Since May 2020, Burns has worked in the office of New York Senator Chuck Schumer, who has frequently criticized Republicans for allegedly attacking LGBT people.
“Their attacks on trans people and the transgender community are just mean. Mean. And show a complete lack of understanding, a complete lack of empathy,” Schumer lectured from the Senate floor in response to Republican colleagues expressing opposition to the Equality Act in February 2021.
Despite Schumer’s posturing, The National Pulse can reveal homophobic posts from one of his most senior communication aides.
“[K]ill me I hate this fag,” wrote Burns in a Tweet from July 2011. “@[Y]oure a faggot,” she wrote in a separate post from the same year.
In June 2013, Burns appears to quote a conversation with a new roommate where someone says “my biggest fear was that you’d be gay”: Tweets. “Shoulda warn an athletics shirt today. At least that way there’s an unspoken agreement […]
Read the whole story at thenationalpulse.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker