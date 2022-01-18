The prince and the procurer may have had a history, according to new reports.
Former palace guard Paul Page linked socialite Ghislaine Maxwell — who has been convicted of sex trafficking as part of late financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sordid dealings with underage girls — with Prince Andrew, saying that she was continually “in and out” of Buckingham Palace at one time, according to the New York Post .
Page’s comments are part of a documentary titled “Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Pedophile,” which airs Tuesday on Britain’s ITV.
Page dated the era of Maxwell’s comings and goings as occurring in 2001, which is the same year that Andrew is immortalized in a snapshot with Virginia Roberts Giuffre , who has alleged she had sex with the prince while underage, at Maxwell’s behest. Prince Andrew has denied the allegation.
“From the way she was allowed to enter and exit the palace at will, we realized — suspected — that she may have had an intimate relationship with Prince Andrew,” Page said. A new ITV documentary exposes details of Prince Andrew and Maxwell’s friendship https://t.co/icnkJiDgRr pic.twitter.com/Bii0ni9nnt — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) January 17, 2022 “A colleague of mine remembered her coming in four times in one […]
Read the whole story at nationalfile.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker