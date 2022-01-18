The prince and the procurer may have had a history, according to new reports.

Former palace guard Paul Page linked socialite Ghislaine Maxwell — who has been convicted of sex trafficking as part of late financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sordid dealings with underage girls — with Prince Andrew, saying that she was continually “in and out” of Buckingham Palace at one time, according to the New York Post .

Page’s comments are part of a documentary titled “Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Pedophile,” which airs Tuesday on Britain’s ITV.

Page dated the era of Maxwell’s comings and goings as occurring in 2001, which is the same year that Andrew is immortalized in a snapshot with Virginia Roberts Giuffre , who has alleged she had sex with the prince while underage, at Maxwell’s behest. Prince Andrew has denied the allegation.

“From the way she was allowed to enter and exit the palace at will, we realized — suspected — that she may have had an intimate relationship with Prince Andrew,” Page said. A new ITV documentary exposes details of Prince Andrew and Maxwell’s friendship https://t.co/icnkJiDgRr pic.twitter.com/Bii0ni9nnt — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) January 17, 2022 “A colleague of mine remembered her coming in four times in one […]