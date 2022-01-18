A story crossed my feeds yesterday that I assumed would only be found on conservative or alternative media. It detailed an Israeli study that claimed the fourth jabs aren’t working against Omicron. We’ve seen studies panning jabs in the past that received zero corporate media attention, so I assumed the article referenced the study and was otherwise buried by mainstream sources.

To my absolute shock, the article on The Liberty Loft referenced a Reuters article as its source. I did some more searches and realized the study was picked up in other corporate media sources as well, including ABC News. This is significant because corporate media has ignored pretty much every study that contradicts the efficacy and/or safety of the jabs with ABC News being arguably the most pro-jab corporate outlet there is.

I went to sleep thinking perhaps the tide was turning and the truth is finally coming out. Perhaps corporate media is finally done with hiding the truth. Maybe some of them felt they had blood on their hands for pushing the jabs while panning effective treatments like Ivermectin and Quercetin/Vitamin D. But when I woke up this morning, reality came crashing down. I’ll dismiss my unwarranted optimism last night as being too sleepy to see the truth.

In reality, this acknowledgement that the jabs aren’t stopping Omicron is all part of Pandemic Panic Theater. My keen readers probably already know what’s happening. They’re not giving up on the jabs. They’re conditioning us to accept that we need MORE jabs. After all, if four shots isn’t enough to stop Omicron, then clearly we need DIFFERENT jabs to add to the regimen.

As Dr. Joseph Mercola noted this morning, perhaps on cue:

Pfizer to Roll out Omi-Con Shot in March

While a third COVID booster shot started rolling out in late September 2021, and people have been bullied into getting it, that booster is no different from the first two doses. It’s not specific against Omicron, which is rapidly overtaking other variants and currently accounts for 95% of all COVID cases in the U.S.

A number of studies have already shown that the COVID shots offer very limited protection against the Omicron variant, yet the guidance doesn’t change. “Get the booster,” is the universal recommendation, but that’s like telling everyone to use a flu vaccine from one or even two seasons ago. Why take another dose of something that is significantly mismatched to the strains in circulation?

So, we have two different, seemingly contradictory narratives. On one hand, they’re telling everyone to get jabbed immediately. On the other hand, they’re saying the jabs aren’t working against Omicron and therefore we should prepare to rejoice when Big Pharma prepares the fifth, sixth, and seventh jabs to be rolled out around the corner.

As we’ve learned throughout Pandemic Panic Theater, contradictions are not a real impediment for the powers-that-be. They can have their corporate media mouthpieces speak out of both sides of their mouths and the compliant masses will jump to whatever is being offered. Critical thinking was the first casualty of the pandemic as people ignored reality and turned to government for answers.

This development should get the tinfoil hat-wearers in us all tingling. Why are they going in this direction now? It would seem that pointing out the inefficacy of the current jabs against Omicron is not necessary because those who have been jabbed already are likely to continue getting jabbed. The last thing the powers-that-be want is for people to the vaccinated to start growing skeptical or even regret their decision to get jabbed in the first place. What makes these new “Omicron jabs” so important that they’re willing to slow adoption today?

I have some ideas but with nothing confirmed, I’ll leave it to our readers’ imagination.

One thing is certain. Whatever it is they have planned has nothing to do with the healthcare of the people. We’ve seen multiple instances of policies that invoke control while not actually offering solutions to the pandemic. This is why we are rightly skeptical of every move they make. Is it possible that the Omicron jabs are worse than just a continuation of what we already have in the world? Could they be a brand new phase in the control and depopulation agenda that appears to be at play? Stay frosty, folks.

