Reading Time: 5 minutes

WASHINGTON — “[T]he ‘conservatives’ are sitting around looking for little technicalities they can use to strike down the OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) mandate while preserving the health care worker mandate to give some semblance of ‘balance,’” wrote Chris Menahan for Information Liberation .

The Supreme Court has issued its opinion striking down the Biden regimes “vaccine” mandate for large employers but upholding the mandate on healthcare workers.

The 6-3 decision on the large employer mandate saw Chief Justice John Roberts along with justices Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas in the majority with justices Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagen and Sonia Sotomayor. Robert and Kavanaugh joined Breyer, Kagen and Sotomayor in denying the rights of healthcare worked in the 5-4 decision . In both decisions, the Constitution had little to nothing to do with the opinions .

Of course, many conservatives cheered the decision as a major win. In reality, it is at best a minor win that buys some time as the mandates rage on.

“If anything, the court’s ruling validated that the executive branch can write law, which is a clear violation of Article I, Section 1 of the Constitution they […]