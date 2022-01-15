Regulators for the European Union have issued a warning that frequent COVID-19 booster shots could have an adverse affect on the immune system, and may not be a feasible means of combating the pandemic. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) reported that having repeat booster shots every four months could weaken the human immune system. Marco Cavaleri, the EMA’s head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccine Strategy stated in a press briefing that boosters “can be done one or maybe twice, but we don’t think it should be repeated all the time.” He continued, “We need to think about how we can move from the current pandemic environments to a more endemic one.” Cavaleri further stated that by giving people consistent booster shots, there is a risk of overloading the immune system and creating fatigue in the population. The current recommendation from the EMA is that countries should leave more time between boosters. The EMA’s statements follow the method used for influenza vaccinations. At present, countries are offering second doses of the booster shots in order to combat the Omicron variant, despite little evidence to suggest this process works to tackle the virus and its spread. Pfizer recently announced that their Omicron-specific vaccine should be […]

Read the whole story at thenationalpulse.com

