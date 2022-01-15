During his Senate testimony, Dr. Anthony Fauci was caught on a hot mic lashing out at GOP Senator Roger Marshall for asking him about the bombshell Project Veritas report on gain of function research funding . Fauci just called Senator Roger Marshall a moron because he disagreed with Fauci and said “Jesus Christ” in a derogatory way. This little tyrant can’t keep his cool if anyone questions him. Sen. Marshall is a doctor and Army Vereran! #FireFauci pic.twitter.com/p6gHizlUYe — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 11, 2022 Marshall has now released Dr. Fauci’s unredacted financial disclosures. Marshall accused Dr. Fauci of being “completely dishonest” about his disclosures being readily accessible to the American people. TRENDING: MUST-SEE VIDEO: J6er Micajah Jackson CONFRONTS AZ Man Luke Robinson on Video Who Was in US Capitol WITH A GUN and Was LATER REMOVED from FBI Most Wanted List �� BREAKING! I obtained Dr. Fauci’s previously unpublished financial disclosures. Dr. Fauci was completely dishonest about his disclosures being readily accessible to the public which is why I am releasing them now. — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) January 15, 2022 The records show that Dr. Fauci makes more than even President Joe Biden and is the highest-paid federal […]

