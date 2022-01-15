U.S President Joe Biden told the media earlier in 2021 after a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping that China was “going to eat our lunch.” Heads up, they already are- literally eating our lunch as they buy up American farmland and invest in thousands of American companies.
“The current trend in the U.S. is leading us toward the creation of a Chinese-owned agricultural land monopoly,” Representative Dan Newhouse (R-WA) warned in a recent House Appropriations hearing.
According to American Military News , Newhouse raised his concerns about Chinese land ownership as he proposed an amendment in a new agricultural appropriations bill, H.R. 4356 . The amendment would block any new agricultural purchases by companies wholly or partly controlled by the Chinese government. Furthermore, it would ban existing Chinese-owned farms in the U.S. from drawing from federal agricultural support programs.
Rep. Newhouse is an agricultural scientist and served as Director of Agriculture in Washington from 2009-2013. Democrats were fearful that the amendment might cause an anti-Asian backlash through the country, but the legislative package passed the House on a bipartisan vote. The issue now is the Senate.
