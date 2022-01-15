<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As interviews go, this one is arguably the most insane. And by “insane,” I’m not suggesting the guest, Clay Clark, was insane, or that his statements were incorrect. But when we consider all of the craziness that’s happening around us, pretty much anything that can offer a viable explanation can sound insane.

Clark believes we are living in the end times prophesied in the Book of Revelation. He cites Bible verses that back his theory as well as facts known to the world today that should make even the biggest skeptic say, “Hmm.”

This particular interview was actually recorded last month, but the draconian hand of censorship has been giving me fits and forcing me to move some of our content around to friendlier venues. This is why we’re now doing our newsletter on Substack. It’s why we don’t have a YouTube channel and put all of our videos on Rumble. It’s why I changed the name of the podcast. My show is not even close to being the most controversial out there, but after inexplicable bans by Spotify, Transistor, Captivate, Medium, and a slew of other Big Tech progressives, I’ve learned to keep everything I do in greener pastures.

The only other alternative is to self-censor, and that isn’t going to happen. People like Clay Clark have knowledge to share and I’m not going to be the guy that tells them to hold back, nor am I the guy who’s going to hold back my own thoughts. I do not know if we’re in the Biblical end times. I don’t know if the jabs are part of the Beast System, though I suspect there’s something to it. All I know is that there’s evil in the world, entrenched in our own government and through all their minions, so it’s my duty to call them out.

God Bless, and enjoy the interview…

