Image Credit: franckreporter / Getty Speaking to radio host Stew Peters, Dr. Robert Malone exposed what he described as a “handshake agreement” psychological operation “managed” by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency and their international colleagues in the UK against the American and British populations with regards to the COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Robert Malone, whose work pioneered the creation of modern mRNA vaccines, recently told radio host Stew Peters that U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and their international colleagues in the United Kingdom are “managing” a psychological operation , otherwise known as “psyops,” on the American and British populations with regards the controversial COVID-19 vaccines, which do not prevent vaccinated individuals from contracting or spreading the virus. The psyops, according to Peters and Malone, are designed to convince people in the US and UK to agree to be injected with the controversial COVID-19 vaccines, which Dr. Malone said have been linked to a “huge number of deaths and adverse events,” despite the U.S. government “manipulating data” on them. “There’s psyops happening, conflicting ones, all over the globe,” Peters said to Dr. Malone. “This is what I’m really most interested in, I think, hearing from you about because we know that our […]

