Sonia Sotomayor

The US Supreme Court on Friday is considering a halt on Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates that affect more than 80 million Americans.

The highest court of the land began hearing oral arguments on two of Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates.

The Biden regime mandated all companies with 100+ employees to either test workers or prove they are vaccinated through a loophole issued by OSHA.

Biden also mandated healthcare workers at places receiving Medicaid and Medicare funding to prove they are vaccinated.

TRENDING: THANK YOU 900 MILLION TIMES OVER! The Gateway Pundit Saw a 34% Traffic Increase in 2021 – While Mainstream Media Saw 36% Decrease — TRUTH MATTERS During oral arguments on Friday, Supreme Court justice Sonia Sotomayor falsely claimed that over 100,000 children are in serious condition because of Covid.“Many are on ventilators,” Sotomayor said. J. Sotomayor says over 100K children in serious condition, “many on ventilators” #SCOTUS — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) January 7, 2022 This is a lie.The CDC on Friday said 4 in 100,000 children admitted to hospitals are infected with Covid.The children are in the hospital with Covid, not necessarily because of Covid and they are less likely to need ventilators: More than four in 100,000 children […]