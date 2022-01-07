Sonia Sotomayor
The US Supreme Court on Friday is considering a halt on Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates that affect more than 80 million Americans.
The highest court of the land began hearing oral arguments on two of Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates.
The Biden regime mandated all companies with 100+ employees to either test workers or prove they are vaccinated through a loophole issued by OSHA.
Biden also mandated healthcare workers at places receiving Medicaid and Medicare funding to prove they are vaccinated.
TRENDING: THANK YOU 900 MILLION TIMES OVER! The Gateway Pundit Saw a 34% Traffic Increase in 2021 – While Mainstream Media Saw 36% Decrease — TRUTH MATTERS During oral arguments on Friday, Supreme Court justice Sonia Sotomayor falsely claimed that over 100,000 children are in serious condition because of Covid.“Many are on ventilators,” Sotomayor said. J. Sotomayor says over 100K children in serious condition, “many on ventilators” #SCOTUS — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) January 7, 2022 This is a lie.The CDC on Friday said 4 in 100,000 children admitted to hospitals are infected with Covid.The children are in the hospital with Covid, not necessarily because of Covid and they are less likely to need ventilators: More than four in 100,000 children […]
Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker