Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shocked viewers during a television appearance in Quebec when he announced people who do not receive the experimental Covid-19 “vaccine” are “often racist and misogynistic extremists.” The far-left Canadian leader, who is speaking French in the video, pondered whether the country should continue to “tolerate these people.” He further bashed anyone who refused to take the inoculation, smearing them as “science deniers.” Trudeau also said that although those refusing to be injected are a “small group of the population,” they are still “taking up space.” Trudeau stressed that the only way to end the seemingly never-ending draconian rule during the Covid-19 pandemic is to get jabbed. “We will emerge from this pandemic through vaccination,” said Trudeau. Continuing his divisive rhetoric, the radical leader praised the “80% of Quebecers” who received the injection as people who“did the right thing.” Canadians “want to get back to the things we like doing,” stressed Trudeau. “These people who are not [vaccinated] are going to block us now,” warned the leader. RAIR Foundation USA translated and posted the prime minister’s divisive moment on his television appearance. The Canadian city of Quebec is heavily inoculated, with Canadian data reporting 77.6% of the city’s […]

