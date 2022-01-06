After nearly a year of not having Donald Trump on giant social media platforms Twitter and Facebook, news has leaked that a date has been set for his own social network. It’s coming February 21, 2022. That’s when Truth Social is scheduled for launch, according to a report from Reuters.

…President Donald Trump’s new media venture plans to launch its social media app Truth Social on Feb. 21, according to an Apple Inc App Store listing.

TRUTH Social, the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) alternative to Twitter, is available for pre-order before going live on the U.S. Presidents’ Day holiday.

For the past year, conservatives on both top platforms have been suppressed, censored, suspended, and banned for posting things that are not aligned with the radical leftist worldview that is pervasive in the progressive companies. Many users and former users have flocked to Gab, Gettr, Parler, Clouthub, and dozens of other alternative platforms, but anticipation of Trump’s personal social network has had some holding out.

It’s unclear if it will be the long-term solution to the censorship we’ve seen, but it is certain to get a flurry of activity following its launch. How it handles the surge and whether the algorithms governing the platform are solid will determine its long-term success.

