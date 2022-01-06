Preslee’s “Southern Good Eatery” is known for good food, a love for freedom, and an excellent sense of humor. Their signs have always drawn smiles from the locals, but their latest version is triggering leftists across the country. Cancel culture is going after them, and it’s not working one bit.

According to Fox Business:

The owner of a restaurant in Houston says the establishment won’t back down to “cancel culture renegades” after receiving backlash for posting signs mocking President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“We are heading into Crawfish season and then peak patio weather and won’t be slowed down from the cancel culture renegades,” the co-owner of Preslee’s Southern-style restaurant in Houston Heights told Fox Digital on Wednesday. “It’s about pro freedom and our right to run our small business.”

The restaurant has faced backlash in recent days after photos were posted to social media showing Preslee’s sign mocking Biden and Pelosi. The restaurant’s marquee sign has long been used to post memes, jokes and “funny quotes,” according to the owner, who requested his name not be used while speaking to Fox Digital.

“No mask needed,” one sign at Preslee’s read. “Unless you look like Nancy Pelosi.”

They have updated the sign to include “Let’s Go Brandon” below their jab at the Speaker of the House. The triggering of leftists on social media has brought some heat, but the owner says business is doing fantastic.

